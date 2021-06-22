Brazil to host 2021 ITF Beach Tennis WC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced that Rio de Janeiro, Brazil would host the 2021 ITF Beach Tennis World Cup Pro and Junior on October 4-10.

The ITF Beach Tennis World Cup was the flagship annual team competition on the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour (Pro) - and for the first time this year, the competition is an official event on the newly formed ITF Beach Tennis Junior Tour, said a press release issued here.

The competition offers ranking points for both professional and junior players, with 16 pairs representing their nations in both events.

ITF President David Haggerty said, "The beaches of Rio de Janeiro are familiar terrain for the world's top beach tennis players and we are delighted that this annual flagship event will be taking place in Brazil in 2021, particularly after the disappointment of postponing the event last year. Thank you to our event partners for their commitment to hosting this event and we look forward to an exciting week of world-class beach tennis action." CBT President Rafael Westrupp said, "It is a huge responsibility to host such an event in Brazil, but I have full confidence that we have the right conditions to deliver the World Cup of Beach Tennis.

The team have worked tirelessly to be in a position to host this event and will follow all necessary protocols and government requirements to ensure a successful and safe competition." In addition to the ITF Beach Tennis World Cup, the Amateur Brazilian Beach Tennis Championships would take place in Rio de Janeiro during the same week.

More than 800 players were expected to participate in the amateur competitions, with players of all ages competing in a wide range of different categories.

Tênis RJ President Mauro Farias said, "It is with immense satisfaction that Rio de Janeiro will host this great event for the first time, and by doing so, enter in the Calendar of the ITF Beach Tennis World and Junior Tour. We want to develop and establish this important sport and I am certain that the hospitality of the cariocas (citizens of Rio de Janeiro) will be a differential factor in delivering an unforgettable tournament."