Brazil To Rename Largest Port After Late Football Legend Pele - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Brazil to Rename Largest Port After Late Football Legend Pele - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The largest port in Brazil and Latin America, located in the city of Santos, will be named after three-time world football champion Pele, Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Friday, citing Santos ex-mayor Paulo Alessandri Barbosa.

"The King" of football passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday. Brazilian media reported, citing a hospital where Pele received medical treatment, that the cause of the football star's death was multiple organ failure due to advanced cancer.

Same day, outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of mourning in honor of Pele.

In September 2021, Pele was diagnosed with colon tumor. In 2022, he was hospitalized twice for treatment of three malignant tumors and a urinary tract infection. On November 30, 2022, Pele had to undergo non-elective hospitalization with general swelling of the body, including heart failure. Later it was reported that Pele's body stopped responding to chemotherapy, and therefore palliative care was provided to him.

