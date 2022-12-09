Brazil unchanged for Croatia World Cup quarter-final

Brazil coach Tite has named an unchanged starting line-up for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Croatia as Neymar retains his place following his return from an ankle injury in the previous round.

Doha, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazil coach Tite has named an unchanged starting line-up for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Croatia as Neymar retains his place following his return from an ankle injury in the previous round.

Neymar scored from the spot in the 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, with Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta also on target in the game.

Neymar now requires just one more goal to equal Pele's all-time record tally of 77 for Brazil.

The one doubt in Tite's line-up was at full-back, where Alex Sandro has been recovering from a thigh injury and has sat out his team's last two games.

The Juventus player is only deemed fit enough for the bench here, meaning Danilo continues at left-back and Eder Militao, usually a centre-back for Real Madrid, again starts on the right side of defence.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, make two changes from their last-16 victory on penalties over Japan.

Coach Zlatko Dalic brings Borna Sosa back into the side at left-back after illness, replacing Borna Barisic, while Mario Pasalic starts in place of Bruno Petkovic.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, 37, captains the side as they look to cause a major upset against the World Cup favourites.

The winners will play Argentina or the Netherlands in the semi-finals next Tuesday, December 13.

Starting line-ups: Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Brazil (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior Coach: Tite (BRA) Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)