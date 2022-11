Brazil v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday (kick-off 1600 GMT): Brazil (4-2-3-1) Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison Coach: Tite (BRA) Switzerland (4-3-1-2) Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Fabian Rieder, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt); Djibril Sow; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo Coach: Murat Yakin Referee: Ivan Barton (ESA)afp