Brazilian Coach To Train National Footballers

Muhammad Rameez Published September 26, 2022 | 07:09 PM

The FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) has hired the services of a Brazilian goal-keeping coach Marcelo Costa Schroeder for the national players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) has hired the services of a Brazilian goal-keeping coach Marcelo Costa Schroeder for the national players.

Marcelo has joined the men's team camp underway in Lahore. After completing his Bachelor's from Moura Lacerda University, he started working with Sao Paulo Cup for Junior Soccer in 1994. He remained connected with Green Planet as a soccer coach in 1997. He has a bundle of professional experience along with international coaching certifications. He recently served as goalkeeping coach for Pakistan National Team - Word Cup 2022 Qualifying from February 2019 to November 2019, said a press release.

He got his Goalkeeping Level 3 Coaching Certification from (Asian Football Confederation), Goalkeeping Coaching Course from CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), German methodology Goalkeeping Coaching Course from QFA (Qatar Federation Association), and -FIFA Goalkeeping Coaching Course in 2010.

Sharing his views, Marcelo Costa said, "It is a great pleasure for him to rejoin Pakistan team as a goal-keeping coach. I am thankful to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for trusting my abilities and providing me the opportunity to train the goalkeepers according to international standards," he added.

"I will share all my experience and my tactics with the players to make a matchless side of Asia. No doubt, the boys have the potential and with proper guidance and training, they can be become a toughest side for the opponents. My first priority is to further polish the strength of green shirts," Marcelo said.

