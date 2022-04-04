UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Coach Train Pakistan Players In Islamabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2022 | 02:44 PM

The training camp of volleyball players for selection for the upcoming international events is being held at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad under the supervision of Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues

The training camp of volleyball players for selection for the upcoming international events is being held at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad under the supervision of Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues.

"Currently 22 players are undergoing training to participate in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and South Asian Games," a PSB spokesman said on Monday. This is the first phase of the camp, which continue until September, this year."He said the PSB had the services of the Brazilian coach on the directions of then Federal Minister Dr. Fehmida Mirza. He said Iranian coach Rahman Mohammmadirad would also join the camp to train players from June till September.

