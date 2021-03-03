UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Football Great Pele Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls On Everyone To Follow Suit

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:45 PM

The 80-year-old Brazilian football legend, Pele, has received a COVID-19 vaccine and called on everyone to show social responsibility and follow suit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The 80-year-old Brazilian football legend, Pele, has received a COVID-19 vaccine and called on everyone to show social responsibility and follow suit.

The three-time World Cup champion posted the moment on his Instagram account, calling it an "unforgettable day."

Pele did not disclose the vaccine that was administered to him but urged everyone to show social responsibility in fighting the virus.

Pele, who has suffered from a series of health problems in recent years, has been in self-isolation at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo, since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in March 2020.

Brazil's national mass vaccination campaign started on January 18. The county is currently using the vaccines by Sinovac and AstraZeneca. In February, Brazil approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine as well. The Latin American nation has also recently announced plans to purchase 10 million doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed cases - after the United States and India - with more than 10.6 million people diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 257,000 fatalities.

