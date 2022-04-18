UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Football Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published April 18, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Brazilian football standings

Following are the standings after Sunday's matches in Brazil's Serie A championship (tabulated under matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, goal difference, points):

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:Following are the standings after Sunday's matches in Brazil's Serie A championship (tabulated under matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, goal difference, points): 1 Corinthians 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6 2 Mineiro 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 3 Bragantino 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 4 Flamengo 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 5 Santos 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 6 Fluminense 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 7 Sao Paulo 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3 8 Coritiba 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3 9 America Mineiro 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3 10 Botafogo 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 11 Cuiaba 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 12 Ceara 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 13 Internacional 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 14 Avai 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 15 Plameiras 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 16 Juventude 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 17 Goias 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1 18 Atletico Goianiense 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1 19 Fortaleza 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 020 Paranaense 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0Enditem

Related Topics

Santos Cuiaba Fortaleza Sao Paulo Brazil Sunday Atletico Madrid Flamengo Corinthians

Recent Stories

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 6 ..

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23 ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuan ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuance of passport to Nawaz Sharif ..

2 minutes ago
 Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

2 minutes ago
 Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts i ..

Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyr ..

Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Rs 12 bln being spent on various development proje ..

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of B ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.