Brazilian football standings

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:Following are the standings after Sunday's matches in Brazil's Serie A championship (tabulated under matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, goal difference, points): 1 Corinthians 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6 2 Mineiro 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 3 Bragantino 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 4 Flamengo 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 5 Santos 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 6 Fluminense 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 7 Sao Paulo 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3 8 Coritiba 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3 9 America Mineiro 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3 10 Botafogo 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 11 Cuiaba 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 12 Ceara 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 13 Internacional 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 14 Avai 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 15 Plameiras 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 16 Juventude 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 17 Goias 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1 18 Atletico Goianiense 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1 19 Fortaleza 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 020 Paranaense 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0Enditem