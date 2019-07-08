Brazilian National Football Team Wins 2019 CONMEBOL America Cup, Beating Peru 3-1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Brazilian national football team won on Sunday the 2019 CONMEBOL America Cup, having eaten the Peruvian team in the final match with the score 3-1.

The Brazilian goals were scored by midfielders Everton (15th minute), Gabriel Jesus (45th minute) and forward Richarlison (90th minute, penalty kick), while the only Peruvian goal by forward Paolo Guerrero (44th minute) with a penalty kick.

The final match took place at the Maracana Stadium in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

The bronze medal of the 2019 America Cup were won by the Argentine national team.

Brazil has won the America Cup for the ninth time. Uruguay won the tournament 15 times, while Argentina 14 times.