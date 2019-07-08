UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian National Football Team Wins 2019 CONMEBOL America Cup, Beating Peru 3-1

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

Brazilian National Football Team Wins 2019 CONMEBOL America Cup, Beating Peru 3-1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Brazilian national football team won on Sunday the 2019 CONMEBOL America Cup, having eaten the Peruvian team in the final match with the score 3-1.

The Brazilian goals were scored by midfielders Everton (15th minute), Gabriel Jesus (45th minute) and forward Richarlison (90th minute, penalty kick), while the only Peruvian goal by forward Paolo Guerrero (44th minute) with a penalty kick.

The final match took place at the Maracana Stadium in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

The bronze medal of the 2019 America Cup were won by the Argentine national team.

Brazil has won the America Cup for the ninth time. Uruguay won the tournament 15 times, while Argentina 14 times.

Related Topics

Football Rio De Janeiro Argentina Uruguay Sunday 2019 Bronze

Recent Stories

Electricity Tariff Incentive Programme will improv ..

3 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE issues study on impact of Abu ..

3 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi maintains overall lead in the 2019 ..

3 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens Zayed Centre for Research ..

4 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

5 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.