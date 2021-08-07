UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Olympic Boxing Champ Says 'got Lucky' With Stunning KO

Sat 07th August 2021

Brazilian Olympic boxing champ says 'got lucky' with stunning KO

Brazil's new middleweight Olympic boxing champion Hebert Sousa said he "got lucky" after producing a stunning third-round knockout to win shock gold in Tokyo on Saturday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Brazil's new middleweight Olympic boxing champion Hebert Sousa said he "got lucky" after producing a stunning third-round knockout to win shock gold in Tokyo on Saturday.

Ukraine's top seed Oleksandr Khyzhniak was ahead on the judges' scorecards and appeared destined for gold.

But out of nowhere the unfancied Sousa floored him with a left flush on the cheek to send him flying to the floor with a thud.

The referee immediately waved the bout off, with Khyzhniak wobbly on his feet and looking groggy.

"I got lucky, I connected, it was a KO, I'm very pleased," said the 23-year-old Sousa, who performed a capoeira dance in celebration.

"It is fantastic and I am very emotional. I want to jump. I'm very happy." However, Khyzhniak, 26, felt that he was hard done by and said that he could have continued.

"I did not understand it," said the aggrieved silver medallist. "I could have continued the bout and I indicated to the referee that I could continue.

"I got back up on my feet immediately."

