Open Menu

Brazilian Swimmer Gabrielzinho Wins Third Gold At Paris Paralympics

Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho wins third gold at Paris Paralympics

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho won his third gold medal of the Paris Paralympics on Monday when he raced to victory in the 200 metres freestyle S2 final.

The 22-year-old, who has no arms or hands and whose legs are atrophied, clocked 3min 58.

92sec in the La Defense Arena, with neutral athlete Vladimir Danilenko and Chile's Alberto Abarza Diaz finishing second and third respectively.

The Brazilian's third gold follows successes in the 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke finals.

At Tokyo 2020, the Brazilian picked up two golds and one silver. Now he has achieved his goal of going one better.

When speaking to AFP in August, Gabrielzinho said his dream for Paris 2024 was to "turn his silver medal in the 100m backstroke into gold" and to win three gold medals at the Games.

Related Topics

Paris Tokyo Vladimir Putin Chile August 2020 Gold Silver

Recent Stories

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

2 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

2 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

2 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

2 hours ago
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

2 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

2 hours ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

2 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU ..

Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
 Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests ..

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports