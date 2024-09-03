Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho wins third gold at Paris Paralympics

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho won his third gold medal of the Paris Paralympics on Monday when he raced to victory in the 200 metres freestyle S2 final.

The 22-year-old, who has no arms or hands and whose legs are atrophied, clocked 3min 58.

92sec in the La Defense Arena, with neutral athlete Vladimir Danilenko and Chile's Alberto Abarza Diaz finishing second and third respectively.

The Brazilian's third gold follows successes in the 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke finals.

At Tokyo 2020, the Brazilian picked up two golds and one silver. Now he has achieved his goal of going one better.

When speaking to AFP in August, Gabrielzinho said his dream for Paris 2024 was to "turn his silver medal in the 100m backstroke into gold" and to win three gold medals at the Games.