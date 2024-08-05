Open Menu

Brazil's Andrade Beats Biles To Olympic Floor Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Brazil's Andrade beats Biles to Olympic floor gold

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade beat Simone Biles to floor gold on the final day of the Olympic gymnastics competition on Monday, ending the US gymnastic great's bid for a fourth title at the Paris Games

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Brazil's Rebeca Andrade beat Simone Biles to floor gold on the final day of the Olympic gymnastics competition on Monday, ending the US gymnastic great's bid for a fourth title at the Paris Games.

Biles stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine to take silver after earlier falling off the balance beam. US teammate Jordan Chiles took bronze.

The 27-year-old Biles' acrobatic floor routine to Taylor Swift's hit song "Ready for It" included two of the skills named after her.

But a 0.6-point deduction proved costly as she scored 14.

133, narrowly behind Andrade's gold-winning score of 14.166.

The Brazilian, already a gold medallist in the vault at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, won her fourth medal in Paris after all-around and vault silver and team bronze.

Biles also finishes the Paris Games with four medals -- three golds in the team, all-around and vault.

Her Olympic total now stands at 11 -- seven gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Her well-publicised troubles with the debilitating mental block known as the "twisties" led to her withdrawal from multiple events in Tokyo three years ago.

Related Topics

Paris Tokyo Brazil Taylor Swift Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports