Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Brazil's Rebeca Andrade beat Simone Biles to floor gold on the final day of the Olympic gymnastics competition on Monday, ending the US gymnastic great's bid for a fourth title at the Paris Games.

Biles stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine to take silver after earlier falling off the balance beam. US teammate Jordan Chiles took bronze.

The 27-year-old Biles' acrobatic floor routine to Taylor Swift's hit song "Ready for It" included two of the skills named after her.

But a 0.6-point deduction proved costly as she scored 14.

133, narrowly behind Andrade's gold-winning score of 14.166.

The Brazilian, already a gold medallist in the vault at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, won her fourth medal in Paris after all-around and vault silver and team bronze.

Biles also finishes the Paris Games with four medals -- three golds in the team, all-around and vault.

Her Olympic total now stands at 11 -- seven gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Her well-publicised troubles with the debilitating mental block known as the "twisties" led to her withdrawal from multiple events in Tokyo three years ago.