Brazil's Andrade Claims World Vault Title

Brazil's Olympic vault champion Rebeca Andrade added world championship gold to her collection on Saturday, but missed out on a double after settling for silver in the uneven bars

Kitakyushu, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Brazil's Olympic vault champion Rebeca Andrade added world championship gold to her collection on Saturday, but missed out on a double after settling for silver in the uneven bars.

Andrade finished well clear of her vault rivals in Kitakyushu, western Japan, but was second behind China's Wei Xiaoyuan in the uneven bars.

The Brazilian won all-around silver at the Tokyo Olympics this summer but dropped out of that event this week to save wear and tear on her body.

She said she had no regrets about choosing to focus on the individual apparatus events, with Sunday's balance beam final still to come.

"If I had competed in the all-around, I would have needed a lot of days to train and I wouldn't have been able to do these routines so well," said the 22-year-old.

A host of top gymnasts, including American superstar Simone Biles, skipped this year's world championships.

Andrade, who became the first Brazilian woman gymnast to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo, said her achievements this year were more than she expected.

"I have a team that respects me and respects my decisions, not just in gymnastics but in my personal life as well," she said.

"I think that's the most important thing, because everyone respects my limits."Elsewhere at the world championships, Italy's Nicola Bartolini won the men's floor final, while American Stephen Nedoroscik claimed gold in the pommel horse.

In the day's other apparatus final, China's Lan Xingyu won the men's rings event.

