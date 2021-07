Brazil's Italo Ferreira claimed Olympic surfing's first ever gold medal on Tuesday, beating Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the men's final

Ichinomiya, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Brazil's Italo Ferreira claimed Olympic surfing's first ever gold medal on Tuesday, beating Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the men's final.

Ferreira, who learned to surf standing on the foam box his father sold fish from, scored 15.14 to Igarashi's 6.60 at Tsurigasaki Beach, while Australia's Owen Wright won the bronze.