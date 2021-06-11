UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's High Court Gives Green Light To 2021 Copa America

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

Brazil's High Court Gives Green Light to 2021 Copa America

Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that the 2021 Copa America football tournament will go on as planned on Sunday despite the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that the 2021 Copa America football tournament will go on as planned on Sunday despite the pandemic.

Earlier this week, requests were made by several groups, including opposition Congressman Julio Delgado, to block the competition from being held in Brazil over COVID-19 risks.

In an extraordinary session on Thursday, Brazil's high court justices decided against the plaintiffs, allowing the competition to go on as planned. Nonetheless, the justices called for strict safety measures.

"It falls to (state governors and mayors) to set the appropriate health protocols and ensure they are respected in order to avoid a 'Copavirus', with new infections and the emergence of new variants," Justice Carmen Lucia wrote in her ruling.

The Copa America opener is set to take place on Sunday in Brasilia. The tournament will be played in the Brazilian states of Rio de Janeiro, Goias, Mato Grosso, as well as the Federal District. The final match will take place on July 10 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Related Topics

Football Supreme Court Mato Grosso Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Brazil July Sunday From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf becomes 2nd pacer to get 100 wickets in ..

13 seconds ago

Russia&#039;s new COVID-19 cases at fresh three-mo ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish Red Crescent marks 153rd foundation annive ..

3 minutes ago

Corona claims three more lives

3 minutes ago

Budget to bring relief for weaker section of soci ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,234 reco ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.