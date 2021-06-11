Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that the 2021 Copa America football tournament will go on as planned on Sunday despite the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that the 2021 Copa America football tournament will go on as planned on Sunday despite the pandemic.

Earlier this week, requests were made by several groups, including opposition Congressman Julio Delgado, to block the competition from being held in Brazil over COVID-19 risks.

In an extraordinary session on Thursday, Brazil's high court justices decided against the plaintiffs, allowing the competition to go on as planned. Nonetheless, the justices called for strict safety measures.

"It falls to (state governors and mayors) to set the appropriate health protocols and ensure they are respected in order to avoid a 'Copavirus', with new infections and the emergence of new variants," Justice Carmen Lucia wrote in her ruling.

The Copa America opener is set to take place on Sunday in Brasilia. The tournament will be played in the Brazilian states of Rio de Janeiro, Goias, Mato Grosso, as well as the Federal District. The final match will take place on July 10 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.