UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breakaway European Super League 'would Not Be Recognised' By FIFA

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Breakaway European Super League 'would not be recognised' by FIFA

A breakaway by leading European clubs to create a so-called Super League "would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation", world football's governing body said in a statement on Thursday, while players would risk being banned from the World Cup if involved

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A breakaway by leading European clubs to create a so-called Super League "would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation", world football's governing body said in a statement on Thursday, while players would risk being banned from the World Cup if involved.

"Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation," continued the statement, signed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino along with the heads of all six continental confederations including UEFA.

The statement was a response to what it called "recent media speculation" about a breakaway by some of the world's richest clubs.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Media All From

Recent Stories

Anushka, Kohli make first appearance since birth o ..

14 minutes ago

DEWA graduates 25 female employees from second bat ..

16 minutes ago

Meeting held to discuss protected areas management ..

1 minute ago

Merkel Confirms Sputnik V Vaccine May Be Produced ..

1 minute ago

Robber takes away Rs 17.5m from house

5 minutes ago

Merkel sees 'much broader scope' for cooperation w ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.