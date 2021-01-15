Breaking: PIA Plane Confiscated In Malaysia Over Payment Dispute In UK Court
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:57 PM
The plane was taken into custody with passengers on board but they were off-loaded while the PIA authorities are saying that they are busy in alternative arrangements for the passengers.
KUALA LUMPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Pakistan International Airline' (PIA) plane has been held back in Malayasia over a payment dispute in a UK court.
The Malayasian authorities took control over the plane.
The latest reports say the plane has been taken into custody with the passengers on board but later they were off-boarded. According to the reports, the PIA authorities have arranged alternative travel agents for the passengers in Malaysia.
(More to come)