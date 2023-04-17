Breather for BlackCaps as they beat Pakistan in third T20I

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2023) New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in the third T20 International match at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

The Kiwis set the target of 164 runs for Pakistan after winning the toss and electing to bat first. They lost five wickets to score 163 in the first innings.

Tom Latham, the skipper of the visiting team, scored 64 off 49 balls and led his side to a strong position as he promised before the start of the match.

Daryl Mitchel contributed 33 runs for the team.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took two wickets each. However, the home pacers failed to restrict the visitors from posting scores.

In the second innings, the Pakistani batters could not face the bowling attack of the visitors as they not stay longer on the crease.

Babar Azam returned to the pavilion just after a run against six balls. Likewise, Muhammad Rizwan could score six off 10 after being run out.

Iftikhar played well as he hit the boundaries and made 60 runs off 24 balls but his struggle could not save Pakistan.

It was the first win of the Kiwis after defeat in two matches of five-match T20I series.

Squads:

Pakistan's Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand's Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham. Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister.