Breeders' Cup Classic runner Mongolian Groom euthanized after injury

Arcadia, United States, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Breeders' Cup classic runner Mongolian Groom was euthanized after suffering a serious fracture to his left hind limb on Saturday, becoming the 37th horse to die at Santa Anita racetrack since December.

The equine deaths -- starting with more than 20 in the first three months of the track's Winter-Spring meeting -- had put Santa Anita and the sport of horse racing under fierce scrutiny from animal rights activists and state and Federal government officials in the build up to the $28 million Breeders' Cup meeting.