Breetzke ODI debut century helps South Africa post 304 against NZ

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Matthew Breetzke’ highest debut score of 150 helped South Africa post a total of 304 – 6 against

New Zealand in the second ODI match of the tri-nation series at the Gaddafi stadium

on Monday.

In the only day match of the tri-series, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss

and elected put South Africa to bat first on a fresh pitch which encouraged pace-bowlers in

the early part of the innings.

Breetzke played a mature knock and became the fourth South African cricketer to hit a century

on debut after Colin Ingram, T Bavuma and Reeza Hendericks. He is the first cricketer in the world

to score 150 runs on ODI debut. West Indian Desmond Haynes had scored 148 runs on debut in 1978.

Breetzke innings was a combination of caution and aggression as he stitched his century in 128 balls including six 4s and two 6s but he took only 19 balls to reach 150 run mark. He clubbed three 6s and five 4s in the fifty runs.

Breetzke and Jason Smith 41 (51) build a partnership of 93 runs for the second wicket after skipper Temba Bavuma 20 (23) departed early in the eighth over the South African innings. Wicket-keeper batter, who was promoted to bat at No. 4 (in the absence of some of the South African main batters who stayed back home due to SAT20 or ILT20 in the UAE) fell early

Pace-bowling all rounder Wiaan Mulder hit 64 off off 60 balls to and partnered in a partnership of 132 with debutant Breetzke to take South Africa to a respectable beyond 300.

Mulder’s innings included five boundaries and one 6.

New Zealand bowlers made good use of the juicy Gaddafi stadium pitch in the first power-play. Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke tested South African openers with swing and bounce. Bavuma fell to a bouncer from O’Rourke. In his first spell, Sears conceded mere 16 runs but he was punished by Breetzke and Mulder in the latter half othe innings as he conceded 65 runs off his 10 overs and returned wicketless. Henry and O’Rourke garbbed a brace in their quota of 10 overs and conceded 59 and 72 runs respectively.

Captain Mitchell Santner was not as effective as against Pakistan and remained wicketless in his 10 overs and gave away 62 runs. Michale Bracewell was miserly and conceded only 43 runs and claimed one wicket in the match.

New Zealand, in reply, have reached 147-1 after 25 overs while Devon Conway 53 (72) not out and Kane Williamson 59 (48) not out are together at the crease in a 109 runs undefeated partnership.