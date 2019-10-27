Bregman finds his batting touch as Astros hitters go wild

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Houston slugger Alex Bregman was batting a miserable 1-for-13 in the World Series but smashed a grand slam home run Saturday to spark the Astros in an 8-1 rout of Washington.

The 25-year-old US third baseman had hit .296 in the Major League Baseball regular season with team-highs of 41 homers and 112 runs batted in, but was slumping until his four-run blast off Fernando Rodney in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.

"This game is a game of failure and you're going to fail a heck of a lot more than you succeed in it," Bregman said. "So the feeling I had when I hit that was I was pretty fired up. I wanted to help my team win." A night after Astros shortstop Carlos Correa warned of Bregman, "Mark my words. he's going to go off," the two-time All-Star who helped Houston to the 2017 crown made the prediction come true in impressive fashion.

"He's one of the best players in baseball," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Bregman. "But it is nice to see him crack a smile when he comes up big with a big swing and he enjoys the moment.

"He has been our rock in the middle of the order and it's tough when you see him not be as consistent as he was during the season. But there was not a man in that clubhouse that was doubting he was going to play big for us at some point when given the opportunity." Bregman and Michael Brantley each had three hits to lead a 13-hit Astros barrage against the Nationals.

One night after an 0-for-5 performance at the plate in which the Nationals loaded the bases so they could pitch to the slumping Bregman, he took a bases-loaded situation and smashed the ball just inside the left-field foul pole for the game's final runs.

"Huge swing. Essentially a knockout punch for the game at the biggest moment with nowhere to put him," Hinch said. "A big swing to ultimately win the game." Bregman became the first third baseman with five runs batted in for a World Series game.

"Was just fortunate enough to put a good swing on it," Bregman said. "It was some insurance that our pitching staff deserved. They were fantastic all day." - 'Just keep it rolling' - The Astros, who dropped the first two games at home, pulled level with Washington at 2-2 in the best-of-seven championship final with game five Sunday in Washington and game six Tuesday in Houston.

"We want to just keep it rolling," Bregman said. "We're fired up. And just super excited.

"We're better when we're having fun and we had fun the last two days. Playing well is fun." For Hinch, it's a joy to see the team batting as it had when it won a major league-best 107 games in the season.

"We have a good vibe about us," he said. "We haven't changed a bit. This is the same team.

"There was a lot of noise around us losing the first two games and rightly so because the Nats had outplayed us. We've turned it around and outplayed them a couple of games.

"But our mojo, our vibe, our approach, our banter in the clubhouse, we're the same."