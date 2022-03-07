UrduPoint.com

Brehm Marches To Puerto Rico Open Title To Secure PGA Tour Place

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Brehm marches to Puerto Rico Open title to secure PGA Tour place

Miami, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Ryan Brehm, his US PGA Tour playing privileges on the line, captured his first tour title in impressive style on Sunday, winning the Puerto Rico Open by six shots.

Brehm defied gusting winds and sometimes driving rain to fire a bogey-free five-under par 67 for a 20-under total of 268 at Rio Grande.

American Max McGreevy was second after a 69 for 274.

"I don't know what to say," said Brehm, a 35-year-old ranked 773rd in the world, whose previous best finish on the US tour was a tie for 11th at Rio Grande last year.

"We had our head down and just tried to make great golf swing after great golf swing. Got a few putts to roll in and, I don't know, I'm a little bit speechless." Brehm started the day with a three-shot lead and built on it early with birdies at the first and fifth. He strung together three straight birdies from the ninth through the 11th and held steady the rest of the way.

Brehm, whose wife, Chelsey, caddied for him this week, was playing his last event on a major medical exemption. He secured his PGA Tour card through the 2023-24 season and booked a berth in next weeks' Players Championship as well as the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May.

But Brehm, who made just one bogey all week, insisted he didn't feel pressure, saying he had been expecting to be headed back to the developmental Korn Ferry tour after teeing it up in the event played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Instead, he'll be headed to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to take on the US PGA Tour's top players in the Players Championship.

"I had everything to win and nothing to lose," said Brehm. "I'm going to enjoy it tonight and, I don't know, just go out next week and see if we can do it all over again."

Related Topics

Fire World Wife Rio Grande Lead Palmer Florida May Sunday Event All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

24 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 day ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 day ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

1 day ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>