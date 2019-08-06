UrduPoint.com
Brendon McCullum: Ex-New Zealand Skipper Announces Playing Retirement

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has announced his retirement from all crickets at the age of 37

Wellington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has announced his retirement from all crickets at the age of 37.The keeper-batsman had played as a Twenty20 specialist around the world in recent years, having retired from international cricket in 2016.McCullum scored 14,676 international runs for New Zealand."I can leave the game knowing left no stone unturned," McCullum said.McCullum, who scored the fastest Test century from only 54 balls in his final match against Australia in February 2016, has just finished playing in the Global T20 in Canada and now plans to move into coaching."As much as I am proud of what I've achieved in my 20-year playing career, I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months," Mccullum admitted.

"I look back with pride over the way I've played the game and what I've achieved.

We broke boundaries and established a style of play that earned us respect around the world," he added.His positive approach, which saw him score 19 international hundreds, was a key influence on England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.Before the World Cup, Morgan said of McCullum, whom he played alongside at Middlesex: "I like to pick his brain.

As a pure leader, he's exceptional.""New Zealand had embodied playing fun cricket under McCullum. Playing against them, we were a little bit jealous."McCullum's long career also took in county stints at Glamorgan, Sussex and Warwickshire.

