UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brentford Boost Promotion Bid With 1-0 Win Over Leaders West Brom

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Brentford boost promotion bid with 1-0 win over leaders West Brom

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :West Brom's faltering push towards the Premier League stalled again on Friday when they lost to promotion rivals Brentford for the first time since 1948.

Ollie Watkins's 23rd goal of the Championship season allowed Brentford to move into third place, five points behind West Brom and Leeds who currently occupy the two automatic promotion spots.

Brentford struck the only goal at Griffin Park on 16 minutes when Watkins scored from close range after good approach work from Tariqe Fosu, Josh Dasilva and Said Benrahma.

Second-half substitute Kenneth Zohore came closest to an equaliser for West Brom with a 53rd minute drive which crashed back off the crossbar.

The defeat means West Brom have taken just two points from the last 12 available.

They have also failed to score in those four games.

Brentford, however, have claimed 29 points from their last 12 home matches.

Leeds can reclaim top spot on Saturday if they avoid defeat to fourth-placed Fulham at Elland Road.

dj/td

Related Topics

Road Leeds From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

10 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

7 hours ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

7 hours ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

7 hours ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.