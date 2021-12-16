UrduPoint.com

Brentford Boss Calls For Weekend Premier League Games To Be Called Off Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for this weekend's Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks that are threatening to derail the season.

Brentford's match with Manchester United was called off on Tuesday after Covid-19 cases at the Old Trafford club and the Burnley v Watford fixture on Wednesday became the third game in a week to be postponed.

Britain is battling record numbers of coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant takes hold.

The country on Wednesday recorded a record 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, with scientists predicting even higher rates as Omicron is believed to spread much faster than the Delta variant.

Brentford have Covid-19 issues in their own camp ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton and the Dane would like to see a break in play to help manage the situation across the league.

"We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend," he said on Thursday.

"Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs. Everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

