Brentford boss Frank signs new deal until 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running until 2025, the Premier League club announced on Monday

The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith, took charge at the London club in October 2018.

He guided them to promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Frank said in a video message on Brentford's official Twitter feed that he felt privileged to "continue this fantastic journey".

"We created a lot of Brentford history.

I'm looking forward to doing my best every single day to try to create some new history with all the fantastic people at the club," he added.

Frank's assistant, Brian Riemer, has also signed a new deal.

"They have been integral to the success that we've shared over recent seasons, culminating in achieving our shared target of playing in the Premier League," said the club's director of football, Phil Giles.

"We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress."

