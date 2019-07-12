UrduPoint.com
Brewster Has 'important Role' To Play At Liverpool, Says Klopp

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Brewster has 'important role' to play at Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has been told by manager Jurgen Klopp that he has an important role to play this season after scoring twice in a 6-0 pre-season friendly win against Tranmere

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has been told by manager Jurgen Klopp that he has an important role to play this season after scoring twice in a 6-0 pre-season friendly win against Tranmere.

The 19-year-old has been lined up to fill the boots vacated by Daniel Sturridge as the team's third-choice centre-forward after Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi, who has just signed a new contract.

However, Klopp wants the player to start developing his all-round game.

"I love the boy, he is fantastic player, but one of the goals I would have scored," said the manager.

"One hundred percent (it is a big season) but it depends on him as well," Klopp added. "Divock Origi stays, which is good news, Bobby Firmino is still there.

"Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year but how important depends on him.

"We will see. He has to play different positions as well -- the centre, wing is possible I think. We will see how we line up, but there will be opportunities for him, I am sure." European champions Liverpool have so far signed Dutch youngster Sepp van den Berg but are not expected to make any major signings in the transfer window.

"Rhian Brewster, (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't play last year, all the young boys didn't play for us last year," said Klopp.

"The transfer market is open. We will see what we do, but I don't think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time."In addition to Brewster's double there were also goals for Origi, Curtis Jones, Bobby Duncan and Nathaniel Clyne in a squad that relied heavily on youth, with a number of internationals still to return to training.

