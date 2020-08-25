Brian Lara impressed by Azhar Ali’s batting in third Test against England

(@fidahassanain)

Former West Indies Cricket Star Brian Lara lauds Azhar Ali for excellent batting, points out that Azhar played well in the third Test match against England.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Former West Indies Cricket star Brian Lara on Tuesday highly appreciated Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali for playing match-saving inning for his team in the third Test against England.

Brian Lara watched Azhar Ali’s batting while sitting on the couch all day.

Through his Instagram post, Briacn Lara said he was very excited to enjoy fun-filled Sunday for having Pakistan Vs England Test match, CPL T20, UEFA Champions League and golf at the same time.

“Sunday morning I woke up thought I would watch some test cricket, CPL T20, golf and the UEFA champions league, literally spend the day on the couch,” wrote Lara.

He also wrote: “Captain Azhar Ali batting to save his country a test match with no chance of winning pretty much dull cricket if he was to achieve it. But quite the opposite I was watching one of the best test hundreds and rearguard action I have ever seen. I know Trinbago Knight Riders won their CPL match but my remote remained untouched. Well played Azhar. True captain’s knock!,”.