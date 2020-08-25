UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brian Lara Impressed By Azhar Ali’s Batting In Third Test Against England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:25 PM

Brian Lara impressed by Azhar Ali’s batting in third Test against England

Former West Indies Cricket Star Brian Lara lauds Azhar Ali for excellent batting, points out that Azhar played well in the third Test match against England.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Former West Indies Cricket star Brian Lara on Tuesday highly appreciated Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali for playing match-saving inning for his team in the third Test against England.

Brian Lara watched Azhar Ali’s batting while sitting on the couch all day.

Through his Instagram post, Briacn Lara said he was very excited to enjoy fun-filled Sunday for having Pakistan Vs England Test match, CPL T20, UEFA Champions League and golf at the same time.

“Sunday morning I woke up thought I would watch some test cricket, CPL T20, golf and the UEFA champions league, literally spend the day on the couch,” wrote Lara.

He also wrote: “Captain Azhar Ali batting to save his country a test match with no chance of winning pretty much dull cricket if he was to achieve it. But quite the opposite I was watching one of the best test hundreds and rearguard action I have ever seen. I know Trinbago Knight Riders won their CPL match but my remote remained untouched. Well played Azhar. True captain’s knock!,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Same Azhar Ali Sunday Post All Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Chinese scientific institution to integrate AI wit ..

29 seconds ago

Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, test kits to feature at ..

31 seconds ago

Israel says strikes Hamas' tunnels in Gaza in resp ..

33 seconds ago

Moon Calls for Extensive Gov't Emergency Response ..

7 minutes ago

Over 1,700 moore COVID-19 patients die in India, ..

7 minutes ago

Exercises relieve symptoms of mental disorder: Res ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.