UrduPoint.com

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative To Olympics - ASOIF President

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 08:51 PM

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti said Saturday he did not believe BRICS Games could become a serious alternative to the Olympics, next hosted by Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti said Saturday he did not believe BRICS Games could become a serious alternative to the Olympics, next hosted by Paris.

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has not yet made a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic Games in Paris. The final decision will be made not earlier than a year before they start. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet to submit by July 1 proposals for the BRICS Games that could be held in Russia in 2024.

"I cannot answer for the President of the IOC, but I believe that there is not so much strength to have something (which is a) very important alternative.

It is better to avoid this because this will always be very contentious. I believe there have been examples in the past where Games have been played in the time of the boycott that has not resulted in something very solid. Personally, I would not be so worried, but this is not a question for me as I am not the leader of the sports movement," Bitti was quoted as saying by Olympic news website insidethegames.biz.

In 1984, against the backdrop of the boycott of the 1984 Summer Olympics, the Soviet Union organized the Friendship-84 games with athletes from more than 50 countries. Some competitions were held in Poland, Hungary, East Germany, and other socialist countries. In 1986, American television magnate Ted Turner organized the Goodwill Games, which ran until 2001.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Germany Paris Vladimir Putin Poland Hungary July Olympics International Olympic Committee TV From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

8 minutes ago
 Secretary Agri for better management of cotton cro ..

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

5 minutes ago
 The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests six ..

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests six alleged terrorists

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.