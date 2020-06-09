Brighton fans' cut-outs to attend home games

Brighton fans can still "support" their team even if they are not allowed into Premier League games... by paying for cut-outs of themselves to be placed in the stands

The Premier League season is due to resume on June 17 after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brighton are following in the steps of Bundesliga clubs, who have populated their grounds with fake fans after matches were forced behind closed doors.

The Seagulls, who are two points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining, return to action against Arsenal on June 20.