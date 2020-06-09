UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brighton Fans' Cut-outs To Attend Home Games

Tue 09th June 2020

Brighton fans' cut-outs to attend home games

Brighton fans can still "support" their team even if they are not allowed into Premier League games... by paying for cut-outs of themselves to be placed in the stands

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Brighton fans can still "support" their team even if they are not allowed into Premier League games... by paying for cut-outs of themselves to be placed in the stands.

The Premier League season is due to resume on June 17 after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brighton are following in the steps of Bundesliga clubs, who have populated their grounds with fake fans after matches were forced behind closed doors.

The Seagulls, who are two points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining, return to action against Arsenal on June 20.

