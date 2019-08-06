Brighton sign French striker Maupay from Brentford

Brighton signed French striker Neal Maupay from Brentford in a reported 20 million ($24 million) deal on Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Brighton signed French striker Neal Maupay from Brentford in a reported 20 million ($24 million ) deal on Monday.

Maupay agreed a four-year contract after passing a medical with the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old scored 28 goals for Championship side Brentford in all competitions last season and had been interesting promoted Aston Villa.

Maupay, a former France Under-21 international, moved to Brentford from Saint Etienne in 2017.

"Neal is a talented striker, with good strength and pace, and he is a goalscorer. He will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options," Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

"The club has been monitoring Neal and has been aware of his ability for some time.

"His record in the Championship has been exceptional, with 41 goals across the last two seasons, and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League."