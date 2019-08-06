UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brighton Sign French Striker Maupay From Brentford

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:06 AM

Brighton sign French striker Maupay from Brentford

Brighton signed French striker Neal Maupay from Brentford in a reported 20 million ($24 million) deal on Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Brighton signed French striker Neal Maupay from Brentford in a reported 20 million ($24 million) deal on Monday.

Maupay agreed a four-year contract after passing a medical with the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old scored 28 goals for Championship side Brentford in all competitions last season and had been interesting promoted Aston Villa.

Maupay, a former France Under-21 international, moved to Brentford from Saint Etienne in 2017.

"Neal is a talented striker, with good strength and pace, and he is a goalscorer. He will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options," Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

"The club has been monitoring Neal and has been aware of his ability for some time.

"His record in the Championship has been exceptional, with 41 goals across the last two seasons, and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League."

Related Topics

France Brighton 2017 All From Premier League Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Trump condemns racism, white supremacy after US ma ..

2 minutes ago

China firms stop purchases of US farm produce: sta ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to raise illegal Indian decision in ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan seeking options to take up Kashmir issue ..

8 minutes ago

Babar Awan condemns cluster bomb attacks on civili ..

29 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor urges business community to p ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.