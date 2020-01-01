UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brighton Spoil Chelsea's New Year Party As Villa Secure Vital Win

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:22 PM

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa secure vital win

Alireza Jahanbakhsh's spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampard's New Year celebrations on Wednesday as Aston Villa secured a vital win against Burnley

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Alireza Jahanbakhsh's spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampard's New Year celebrations on Wednesday as Aston Villa secured a vital win against Burnley.

Kicking off a packed day of top-flight action, Chelsea's 1-1 draw on England's south coast meant they missed out on the chance to pull seven points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to secure Champions League football for next season.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave the visitors an early lead, tapping in from close range following a corner in the 10th minute but Brighton were never out of it and pulled level in the 84th minute courtesy of Jahanbakhsh's moment of magic.

Chelsea were quickly on top from the start of the match but Brighton came into the contest as it wore on, enjoying a spell of possession towards the end of the first half.

Leandro Trossard tested Kepa Arrizabalaga with a powerful strike but the Chelsea goalkeeper parried the shot with his right hand.

Lampard's team were again dominant after the break. Christian Pulisic came close to doubling Chelsea's lead at Brighton after 55 minutes while N'Golo Kante and Reece James were denied.

But Brighton kept battling and Kepa was forced to produce an outstanding save from Aaron Connolly in the 80th minute as the home side pushed for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off minutes later. Lewis Dunk kept the ball alive from a corner-kick and Iranian midfielder Jahanbakhsh acrobatically found the bottom-left corner to give his team share of the points.

In the other early kick-off, Villa beat Burnley 2-1 despite seeing Jack Grealish's opening goal controversially chalked off by VAR.

Wesley put Villa ahead in the 27th minute and captain Grealish doubled his side's advantage four minutes before the break as his powerful effort found the top corner.

Chris Wood pulled a goal back for Burnley with 10 minutes to go.

Second-placed Leicester take on Newcastle later on Wednesday, with Tottenham and Wolves, also chasing Champions League football next season, also in action.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are hosting Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in one of the early evening matches before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United kick off against Arsenal in the late match.

Runaway leaders Liverpool face Sheffield United on Thursday.

Related Topics

Football Newcastle Liverpool Leicester Sheffield Brighton Lead Manchester United Christian From Share Top Race Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Tottenham

Recent Stories

Capital Development Authority removes 275 illegal ..

4 minutes ago

Hyderabad experiences the coldest day at start of ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result f ..

4 minutes ago

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre receives five ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens of monkeys die in German zoo fire

27 minutes ago

Football: English Championship results

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.