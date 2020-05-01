Brighton striker Glenn Murray has described as "farcical" a proposal that Premier League players should wear face masks to combat the coronavirus when they return to training

Premier League chiefs hope to restart the season in June and teams are reportedly expecting full training to resume in mid-May.

Several clubs, including Brighton, have opened their training facilities to players this week for individual sessions that follow social-distancing guidelines.

But players will need to come into closer contact with each other once they are preparing for matches and reports this week said the Premier League could ask them to wear protective masks during practice sessions.

"We have got to look at the Premier League as the global brand it is and the reason it is that big is because of the quality of the players that are in it," Murray said.

"To be hindering ourselves with face masks is going to be off-putting, it is not going to be natural, people will be ripping them off in games. It is quite farcical."