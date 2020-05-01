UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brighton's Murray Labels Premier League Masks 'farcical'

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:14 AM

Brighton's Murray labels Premier League masks 'farcical'

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has described as "farcical" a proposal that Premier League players should wear face masks to combat the coronavirus when they return to training

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Brighton striker Glenn Murray has described as "farcical" a proposal that Premier League players should wear face masks to combat the coronavirus when they return to training.

Premier League chiefs hope to restart the season in June and teams are reportedly expecting full training to resume in mid-May.

Several clubs, including Brighton, have opened their training facilities to players this week for individual sessions that follow social-distancing guidelines.

But players will need to come into closer contact with each other once they are preparing for matches and reports this week said the Premier League could ask them to wear protective masks during practice sessions.

"We have got to look at the Premier League as the global brand it is and the reason it is that big is because of the quality of the players that are in it," Murray said.

"To be hindering ourselves with face masks is going to be off-putting, it is not going to be natural, people will be ripping them off in games. It is quite farcical."

Related Topics

Brighton June Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

45 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

1 hour ago

Action against illegal profiteering continued in c ..

6 minutes ago

US Army Conducts Third Successful Test of Precisio ..

6 minutes ago

Canada's Economy Faces Biggest Ever Contraction Am ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.