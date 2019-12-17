UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brignone Wins Courchevel Giant Slalom, Shiffrin 17th

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:10 PM

Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom, Shiffrin 17th

Italian Federica Brignone laid down two solid runs to claim victory in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday while American star Mikaela Shiffrin could only manage 17th

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Italian Federica Brignone laid down two solid runs to claim victory in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday while American star Mikaela Shiffrin could only manage 17th.

Brignone was third fastest in the first leg and fifth quickest in the second for a combined time of 2min 12.59sec.

Unheralded Norwegian Mina Fuerst Holtmann, leader after the first leg, was second (+0.04sec), with Swiss Wendy Holdener rounding out the podium (+0.44).

Slovakia's reigning giant slalom world champion Petra Vlhova, winner of Sunday's Val d'Isere parallel slalom which Shiffrin elected not to race, was fourth equal with German Viktoria Rebensberg, at 0.

48sec.

Shiffrin had left herself with it all to do after fluffing her lines in the first leg.

The discipline's reigning Olympic champion, aiming for a 63rd World Cup victory to move into second place for individual race wins behind retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn (82), could only finish 19th, 1.33sec off the pace. Despite a better second leg, it left her 1.65sec off Brignone's pace.

The result broke Shiffrin's streaks of not only having won the last four races in Courchevel including two giant slaloms, but also of having finished on the podium in each of the last six World Cup giant slalom races.

Related Topics

World German Women Sunday Olympics All Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

26 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

26 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

41 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Agreements to Stabilize S ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets

1 minute ago

India's Strategic Posture and Implications for Str ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.