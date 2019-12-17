Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom, Shiffrin 17th

Italian Federica Brignone laid down two solid runs to claim victory in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday while American star Mikaela Shiffrin could only manage 17th

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Italian Federica Brignone laid down two solid runs to claim victory in the women 's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday while American star Mikaela Shiffrin could only manage 17th.

Brignone was third fastest in the first leg and fifth quickest in the second for a combined time of 2min 12.59sec.

Unheralded Norwegian Mina Fuerst Holtmann, leader after the first leg, was second (+0.04sec), with Swiss Wendy Holdener rounding out the podium (+0.44).

Slovakia's reigning giant slalom world champion Petra Vlhova, winner of Sunday's Val d'Isere parallel slalom which Shiffrin elected not to race, was fourth equal with German Viktoria Rebensberg, at 0.

48sec.

Shiffrin had left herself with it all to do after fluffing her lines in the first leg.

The discipline's reigning Olympic champion, aiming for a 63rd World Cup victory to move into second place for individual race wins behind retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn (82), could only finish 19th, 1.33sec off the pace. Despite a better second leg, it left her 1.65sec off Brignone's pace.

The result broke Shiffrin's streaks of not only having won the last four races in Courchevel including two giant slaloms, but also of having finished on the podium in each of the last six World Cup giant slalom races.