Brilliant Bale carries Wales into World Cup playoff final

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Wales boss Robert Page hailed Gareth Bale's first goal as the best free-kick he has ever seen as a double from the Real Madrid man beat Austria 2-1 to carry his country into a World Cup playoff final.

Page's men will face Scotland or Ukraine in June for the chance to end a 64-year wait to reach the World Cup after Bale rolled back the years to again produce his best form for his country.

After his stunning free-kick, Bale drilled into the top corner early in the second half to give the home side a two-goal advantage.

A Ben Davies own goal halved Austria's arrears, but Wales saw out a tense final quarter to move one match away the biggest stage in football.

"It hasn't sunk in properly yet," said Page. "What a game, what an occasion.

"That's the best free-kick I've ever seen in my life." Bale has been nearly a non-existent figure during the final year of his contract at Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has played just 77 minutes at club level since the last international break in November and irked his critics in the Spanish capital by declaring himself unfit for Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Barcelona last weekend.

"It's a waste of my time," said Bale on responding to his critics. "It's disgusting and they should all be ashamed of themselves." There was never any doubt about Bale making himself available for possibly his last shot at leading his country to a World Cup.

Once again the four-time Champions League winner stood up to produce the moments of quality his nation needed.

"I'll run myself into the ground for this country," added Bale. "We all did tonight." Wales were lucky just to be on level terms by the time Bale took aim to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Austria finished fourth in a disappointing qualifying campaign, but made it into the playoffs courtesy of their Nations League performance.

The visitors had a glorious early chance to quieten the raucous Cardiff crowd when Christoph Baumgartner was played through on goal but fired onto the crossbar.

A lack of club football for both Bale and Wales' other star name Aaron Ramsey looked to be taking its toll in the opening quarter as they struggled to gain a foothold in the game.

But one swipe of Bale's wand of a left foot transformed the game and set the home side on course for a famous night.

Harry Wilson was cynically hauled down on the edge of the area by Baumgartner.

Bale had not scored a free-kick at international level since doing so twice at Euro 2016, but produced the perfect time to find his range with a stunning dipping effort that clipped the underside of the bar on its way past Heinz Lindner.

Ramsey would have added a second before the break had it not been for a brilliant save by Lindner to turn the Rangers midfielder's shot behind at his near post from Wilson's well-weighted pass.

Austria were again undone by a moment of Bale magic six minutes into the second half as he collected a loose ball from a corner and arrowed a shot high into the far corner for his 38th international goal in his 101st appearance.

Bale skewed wide with the chance to seal a memorable hat-trick in one of a number of Welsh chances to kill the game off on the counter-attack.

But they were made to suffer a nervy finale when Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer's shot from outside the box deflected in off Davies 26 minutes from time.

Bale limped off to a standing ovation in stoppage time.

But there was no sting in the tale as Wales saw out the final stages without their captain to take another step towards Qatar.

"We're a cup final away now," added Page. "Our supporters got us through it.

"When they are singing the anthem in the 85th minute, that gets you over the line."