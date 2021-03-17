Brilliant Buttler Guides England To T20 Win Over India
Wed 17th March 2021
Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Jos Buttler hit a brilliant 83 as England beat India by eight wickets on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in their five-match Twenty20 series.
Virat Kohli's 77-run blitz saw India to 156-6 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad which was kept empty because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.
Buttler carried his bat through the innings, smashing four sixes and five fours, to guide England to 158 for two with 10 balls to spare. Jonny Bairstow made an unbeaten 40 to keep up the pace.
The fourth match of the series is on Thursday in Ahmedabad.