Bringing Politics In Cricket , India Is Given Reply With "Stop Atrocities- Free Kashmir" Banner

Leeds (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) A teeth broken reply was given to India for politicizing gentleman's game as a banner was waiving above Headingly Cricket Ground depicting "Stop Atrocities- Free Kashmir" during the world cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Earlier a banner was also waived in the air having political slogan during the match between Afghanistan and Pakistan by India , but this time she had been given reply in befitting manner by Kashmiris , who have told the international community about the atrocities and human right violations on large scale by Indian forces in held Kashmir.On the other hand the spokesman of International Cricket Council(ICC) said that he is regretful that this type of incident happened for the second time."We are trying to remove the banner in collaboration with local police and we hope that no such happening would take place in future during international cricket games", he added.