Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a unique love for cricket

Brisbane (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 October, 2024):

Brisbane-based Pakistani cricket fan, Tariq Naveed, has expressed his deep love for Pakistan in an extraordinary way by purchasing 800 tickets for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia T20 match at The Gabba.

Cricket Australia had designated these 800 tickets for a special Pakistan Fan Zone, creating an exclusive space for passionate supporters.

In a bold move, Tariq Naveed has announced plans to form a human flag in the Pakistan Fan Zone on the match day.

This patriotic gesture is aimed at encouraging the visiting Pakistan team, particularly during challenging times for the country’s cricket heroes.

“I’ve taken this step to show our support and lift the spirits of our players.

These heroes from Pakistan are our guests here in Australia, and we’ll make sure to give them a rousing reception in Brisbane,” Tariq shared, reflecting the enthusiasm and warmth of the local Pakistani community.

The first T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will take place on November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane, where fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere.

This story highlights the passion of overseas Pakistanis and how they are rallying behind their national team, turning the Gabba into a sea of green and white, making sure the cricketers feel at home away from home.