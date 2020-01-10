Brisbane International day five results

Results from matches played on the fifth day of the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Friday (X denotes seed)

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :results from matches played on the fifth day of the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Friday (X denotes seed): Quarter-finals Madison Keys (USA X8) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 6-1Petra Kvitova (CZE X5) bt Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-4, 6-2Naomi Osaka (JPN X3) bt Kiki Bertens (NED X6) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3