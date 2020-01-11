Brisbane International semi-finals results

Results of matches played at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Saturday (x denotes seed): Semi-finals Singles Madison Keys (USA x8) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x6) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Doubles Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE x1) bt Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

