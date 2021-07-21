Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games: IOC

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics on Wednesday, becoming the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne and Sydney.

"The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," IOC president Thomas Bach said after a vote in Tokyo.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates at the IOC session and fireworks were set off in the Australian city, where people had gathered to await the vote.

Brisbane's victory looked a certainty after it was unanimously proposed as the single candidate for 2032 by the IOC's 15-strong executive board in June.

The decision means the IOC has now secured hosts for the next three Summer Olympics, with Paris holding the event in 2024 and Los Angeles holding the 2028 Games.

"We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison by live link from Canberra before the vote.

Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000, widely considered one of the most successful Games in recent history.