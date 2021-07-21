UrduPoint.com
Brisbane To Host 2032 Summer Olympics - IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Brisbane to Host 2032 Summer Olympics - IOC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Australian city of Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday.

"The International Olympic Committee has the honor to announce that the games of the XXXV Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC, said at the organization's 138th session.

Brisbane's bid was slated to win given that it went into the vote unopposed. The 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the second hosted in Australia after Sydney hosted the 2000 games.

