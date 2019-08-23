Brisk arrangements continue to hold 27th Games for PWDs on Aug 29

Brisk arrangements continue to hold the 27th edition of the Games for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 29-31, 2019 at Gunj Ground, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Brisk arrangements continue to hold the 27th edition of the Games for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under the aegis of Directorate of sports August 29-31, 2019 at Gunj Ground, Abbottabad

This was stated by Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah while talking to APP here on Friday. He said steps have already been taken to provide best available resources for the special players with disabilities including female.

He disclosed that Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan will formally inaugurate the Games on August 30, 2019 at 11.

00 a.m in the morning while the arrival of the players would be completed by August 29, 2019.

Syed Saqlain Shah said that players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan would participate in Standing Cricket, Wheel Chair Cricket, Blind cricket Table Tennis, Badminton, Tug of War, Power Lifting, Wheel Chair athletics, Standing Athletics, Table Tennis, Badminton etc.

It is the only platform in Pakistan for the special persons and a regular feature wherein more than 1500 players will be part of the Games. He said under the directives of Muhammad Atif Khan, all out facilities would be given to the players.