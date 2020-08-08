Brisk arrangements continue to hold Independence Day Sports Festival: Baloch

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional sports Officer Jamshed Baloch Saturday said that brisk arrangements were underway to hold the Independence Day Sports Festival in District Nowshera.

While talking to APP, he said preparations were in full swing for holding Independence Day Sports Festival in Nowshera where players of various games would take part to celebrate the Independence Day.

Jamshed Baloch said that Deputy Commissioner Nowshera has extended his full support in holding the grand festival in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

The competitions include Karate, Judo, Wushu, Basketball, Volleyball, Athletics, cricket, Football and Gymnastics.

He said the competitions would also be followed by a night musical show as well. He said the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government would be ensured while organizing all the activities.