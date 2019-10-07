Brisk centuries by Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Irfan put Southern Punjab in command

All-rounder Aamer Yamin reminded the selectors of his all-round utility with a belligerent 142 runs and left-arm spinner, Muhammad Irfan scored his maiden century to put Southern Punjab in a commanding position against Sindh on day two of the four-day first class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match at the UBL Complex Karachi on Sunday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) All-rounder Aamer Yamin reminded the selectors of his all-round utility with a belligerent 142 runs and left-arm spinner, Muhammad Irfan scored his maiden century to put Southern Punjab in a commanding position against Sindh on day two of the four-day first class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match at the UBL Complex Karachi on Sunday.

Sindh in reply lost Khurram Manzoor for 36 when he was bowled by the lanky left arm pacer, Rahat Ali. The in-form Abid Ali (42 from 40 balls) and Omair Bin Yousuf (five) took Sindh to 90 for one in 36 overs at stumps.

Aamer faced just 189 balls, hitting 15 fours and six sixes as he put on 206 runs for the eight wicket with Irfan who also enjoyed himself in good batting conditions hitting eight fours and two sixes in his 104-ball score of 101 runs.

Sindh who were looking to capture the last remaining five wickets of the visiting team quickly this morning when play resumed on 303 for 5 toiled hard to break the late partnership without luck.

Sindh got an early breakthrough when Sohail Khan bowled Adnan Akmal after he had added just five to his overnight total of 39 while soon after Bilawal Bhatti was run out for 1 to leave the visitors on 314 for seven.

Aamer who had resumed on 16 took charge from there and was in brilliant form to remind everyone of his all-round abilities as the bowlers wilted under the pressure in hot conditions and the eight wicket stand grew in confidence.

He scored his fourth first class century as Southern Punjab were eventually bowled out for 546 in 140.2 overs, soon after the big partnership ended with Irfan’s run out.

Fawad Alam, Tabish Khan, Sohail Khan and Waleed Ahmed took two wickets apiece for Sindh.

Southern Punjab (383 for seven after 110 overs) collected four batting points, while Sindh had to be content with two bowling points.

In reply, Sindh survived some anxious moments against a pumped-up Southern Punjab bowling attack before Rahat made the breakthrough.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 546 all out, 140.2 overs (Aamer Yamin 142, Shan Masood 118, Mohammad Irfan junior 101, Sohaib Maqsood 57; Fawad Alam 2-63, Tabish Khan 2-101, Sohail Khan 2-102)

Sindh 90 for 1, 36 overs (Abid Ali 42 not out, Khurram Manzoor 36; Rahat Ali 1-26)