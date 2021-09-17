UrduPoint.com

Bristol Director Of Rugby Lam Extends Contract To 2028

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:31 PM

Bristol director of rugby Lam extends contract to 2028

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam has signed a five-year contract extension keeping him at Ashton Gate until 2028, the English Premiership club announced on Friday

London, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam has signed a five-year contract extension keeping him at Ashton Gate until 2028, the English Premiership club announced on Friday.

Bristol beat Toulon in the 2020 Challenge Cup final to win the club's first major silverware since 1983 and topped the 2020/21 Premiership regular-season table before losing to Harlequins in the play-offs.

Lam, whose previous contract was due to end in 2023, said it was an "honour" to continue leading the Bears.

"I am excited by what is still to come as we challenge all of us to raise the bar every day," said the 52-year-old.

"We are poised to bring a lot of inspiration and success for many years ahead and I feel very humbled to be a part of it."Bristol owner Steve Lansdown praised Lam, a former Samoa international, for improving the "culture and standards" at the club.

"Pat lives and breathes our mission every day," he said. He has given the city a rugby club we can be proud of," he said.

Related Topics

Toulon Bristol Samoa 2020 All

Recent Stories

Russia's Nanolek Considering Creation of Combined ..

Russia's Nanolek Considering Creation of Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, Flu

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 521 new COVID-19 cases, 614 recoveri ..

UAE announces 521 new COVID-19 cases, 614 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Production for Export ..

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Production for Export Launched in Russia - Industry ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on IAEA to Control Australia's Acquis ..

Moscow Calls on IAEA to Control Australia's Acquisition of Nuclear Technology Un ..

3 minutes ago
 WHO to Continue Cooperation With Lebanon on Health ..

WHO to Continue Cooperation With Lebanon on Health Care

4 minutes ago
 Biden to Allow US Sanctions on Parties Fueling Con ..

Biden to Allow US Sanctions on Parties Fueling Conflict in Ethiopia - Official

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.