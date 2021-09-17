Bristol director of rugby Lam extends contract to 2028

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam has signed a five-year contract extension keeping him at Ashton Gate until 2028, the English Premiership club announced on Friday

London, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam has signed a five-year contract extension keeping him at Ashton Gate until 2028, the English Premiership club announced on Friday.

Bristol beat Toulon in the 2020 Challenge Cup final to win the club's first major silverware since 1983 and topped the 2020/21 Premiership regular-season table before losing to Harlequins in the play-offs.

Lam, whose previous contract was due to end in 2023, said it was an "honour" to continue leading the Bears.

"I am excited by what is still to come as we challenge all of us to raise the bar every day," said the 52-year-old.

"We are poised to bring a lot of inspiration and success for many years ahead and I feel very humbled to be a part of it."Bristol owner Steve Lansdown praised Lam, a former Samoa international, for improving the "culture and standards" at the club.

"Pat lives and breathes our mission every day," he said. He has given the city a rugby club we can be proud of," he said.