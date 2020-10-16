Bristol set for Premiership final if virus rules out Wasps

Bristol will play in the Premiership final against Exeter next week if Wasps are ruled out due to a clutch of coronavirus cases, rugby chiefs confirmed on Friday

The Bears, in action in Friday's European Challenge Cup final against Toulon, were beaten 47-24 by Wasps in last Saturday's semi-final play-off.

But having finished higher in the regular-season table than Bath, the other beaten semi-finalists, Bristol could now find themselves up against Exeter at Twickenham on October 24.

Wasps revealed on Wednesday that four players and three members of the club's backroom staff had returned positive Covid-19 tests and were self-isolating.

The club have cancelled training for the week, with a further round of tests taking place on Saturday.

Those results are due on Monday. An additional batch of tests will be completed on Tuesday, with the outcome to be announced the following day.

If a further spread of the disease prevents Wasps from playing, Bristol will take their place, Premiership Rugby told Britain's Press Association.

With England away to Italy in the final round of the virus-delayed 2020 Six Nations a week later, officials have decided there is no room left in this season's Calendar to rearrange the Premiership final.