Britain Break World Record To Win Women's Olympic Team Sprint Gold
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Britain stormed to the first track cycling gold of the Paris Olympics in the women's team sprint on Monday, with the world record shattered five times in the session
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Britain stormed to the first track cycling gold of the Paris Olympics in the women's team sprint on Monday, with the world record shattered five times in the session.
The trio of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant surged around the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in a new world best of 45.186sec to beat New Zealand, with Germany earning bronze.
It was the first gold for Britain in the event since it was added to the Olympic programme at London in 2012.
Their win capped an extraordinary day on which the world record was repeatedly lowered.
Britain first smashed China's old mark in qualifying, crossing the line in 45.472.
But the record fell again to Germany in round one and minutes later New Zealand toppled it once more before Britain reclaimed the mark when they clocked 45.
338.
With the title at stake, Britain again blazed to a new world best in the final showdown against New Zealand, with Finucane riding a storming last lap to make history.
While the velodrome in Paris is the normal standardised length, it is wider than usual, offering more momentum to the riders, particularly sprinters, with many tipping world-record times ahead of the event.
Two-time defending champions China only finished sixth.
It is the first time at an Olympics that the women's sprint has featured three riders, matching the men, working together to post the fastest time over three laps (750 metres).
In previous Games, there were only two riders over 500 metres.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold12 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis12 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold12 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results12 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold12 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m12 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold12 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold12 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final12 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results12 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League19 hours ago