Britain smash world record to win inaugural Olympic mixed 4x100m relay gold

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Adam Peaty's British team smashed the world record to win the inaugural Olympic 4x100m mixed medley relay gold medal on Saturday, outgunning China and Australia.

Their four-strong team of Kathleen Dawson, Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin touched in 3min 37.

58sec to break the previous 3:38.41 mark set by China in Qingdao last year.

The Chinese were second in 3:38.86 with Australia third in 3:38.95. The Caeleb Dressel-led United States came fifth.