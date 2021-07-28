Britain stormed to victory in the men's Olympic 4x200m relay on Wednesday, narrowly missing the world record

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain stormed to victory in the men's Olympic 4x200m relay on Wednesday, narrowly missing the world record.

Led off by Tom Dean and brought home by Duncan Scott, they touched in 6min 58.58sec, just outside the 6:58.55 global mark held by the United States.

Russia were second in 7:01.81, with Australia claiming bronze in 7:01.84. The United States were fourth.

